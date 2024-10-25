Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Andreescu, Zheng and Shnaider in early action

Zheng is eyeing up a spot in the final four in Tokyo

It's quarter-final time on the ATP and WTA Tours, as tournaments in Tokyo, Guangzhou, Vienna and Basel near their climax. With some of the world's best players in action, there is plenty to look forward to throughout the day.

08:12 CET - Sofia Kenin (25) has continued her impressive week in Tokyo, beating third seed Daria Kasatkina (27) 6-3, 6-4 to move into her first semi-final of the season.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker as the week draws near to a close, meaning in just a few days time, new champions will be crowned!

Players are eyeing up a spot in the semi-finals of their respective competitions, and there has already been a result from Tokyo. Katie Boulter (28) was in ruthless form overnight, thrashing Bianca Andreescu (24) 6-2, 6-1 in a match lasting just 63 minutes.

Ongoing at the moment in the Japanese capital is a quarter-final between Sofia Kenin (25) and Daria Kasatkina (27), which will then be followed by Diana Shnaider (20). No. 1 seed Qinwen Zheng (22) will face Leylah Fernandez (22) in the final last-eight clash in what should be a spicy encounter.

In Guangzhou, Katerina Siniakova (28) is currently on court, with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) both in action later.

Meanwhile, there are some cracking contests over on the ATP Tour in Vienna and Basel later this afternoon, and you can check out the matchups below.