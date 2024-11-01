Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Boulter breezes through in Hong Kong, Zverev facing Tsitsipas in Paris

Flashscore
Zverev is the highest ranked player still standing in Paris
Zverev is the highest ranked player still standing in ParisČTK / AP / Pierre Stevenin
There are just eight players left standing at the Paris Masters and with Carlos Alcaraz (21) now out of the picture, each will fancy their chances of winning the title.

10:40 CET - Over to Jiujiang, where Slovak second seed Rebecca Sramkova (28) has made her way into the final four with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Martina Trevisan (30).

10:10 CET - It's been a successful morning for Katie Boulter (28), who has steamrolled past Anastasia Zakharova (22) with a 6-4, 6-0 victory in Hong Kong to advance into the semi-finals.

08:54 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Today's main event is of course the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters, but before we turn our attention to them, we have some WTA action to catch you up on. 

In Hong Kong, sixth seed Yue Yuan (26) has beaten Sofia Kenin (25) 6-3, 6-3, but Jiujiang's sixth seed hasn't fared so well with Arantxa Rus (33) losing 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 to Viktorija Golubic (32).

In Merida, the higher-ranked player prevailed in all three of the overnight matches; you can catch up on them here.

