Tennis Tracker: Boulter in action in Hong Kong, Medvedev facing Popyrin in Paris

Popyrin beat Berrettini in the first round
Popyrin beat Berrettini in the first roundJean Catuffe / DPPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia / Flashscore
The Paris Masters continue today with a number of the world's best players beginning their campaign as they look to secure a spot in the ATP Finals and end their seasons on a high.

12:59 CET - Second seed Katie Boulter (28) has beaten Xiyu Wang (23) 7-6, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals in Hong Kong.

10:54 CET - Sixth seed Yue Yuan (26) has advanced in Hong Kong with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Nao Hibino (29) of Japan.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The WTA action for the day is already well underway in Asia with top seed Marie Bouzkova (26) winning in Jiujiang and ninth seed Bernarda Pera (29) advancing in Hong Kong, where world number 29 Katie Boulter (28) will take to court imminently.

Play in Paris will begin at around 11:00 CET and start in style with Grigor Dimitrov (33) facing Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) and Daniil Medvedev (28) taking on Alexei Popyrin (25).

