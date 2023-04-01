Tennis Tracker: Bublik and De Minaur pull off upsets to reach finals of Halle and Queen's

It's semi-final day at Queen's, Halle and Birmingham, as well as in Berlin where the postponed quarter-finals have been completed. We'll keep you updated on all of the action right here on the Tennis Tracker.

16:20 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won the second semi-final in Birmingham, coming from behind to beat Anastasia Potapova (22) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

16:00 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) has beaten Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final of the Halle Open, while Alex De Minaur (24) has done the same by beating Holger Rune (20) 6-3, 7-6 at Queen's.

14:30 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) earlier defeated Lin Zhu (29) 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final at the WTA event in Birmingham.

14:20 CET - Petra Kvitova (32) has completed the semi-final lineup in Berlin after beating Caroline Garcia (29) 6-4, 7-6(3).

The semi-finals will get underway soon with first Donna Vekic (26) playing Maria Sakkari (27). Kvitova will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in the second semi later today.

12:26 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has said comments he made about Nick Kyrgios (28) at last year's Wimbledon have been "misinterpreted" after his remarks were featured on the Netflix documentary 'Break Point' and perceived as racist on social media.

"I want to emphasize that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention," he said.

Read the full story here

12:20 CET - As no matches went ahead yesterday due to the weather, the action got underway early in Berlin today with Maria Sakkari (27) beating Marketa Vondrousova (23) 7-6, 6-1 and Donna Vekic (26) winning 6-2, 7-6 against Elina Avanesyan (20). Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has advanced too with Veronika Kudermetova (26) withdrawing through injury.

Once the final quarter-final between Caroline Garcia (29) and Petra Kvitova (33), is played, the semis will get underway.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (20), Andrey Rublev (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) will all be playing to reach finals at Queen's, Halle and Birmingham respectively.