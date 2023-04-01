Tennis Tracker: Bublik defeats Rublev in Halle final, Alcaraz claims Queen's title

Alcaraz has won Queen's at the first time of asking
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) has reclaimed the world number one spot and won his first grass title by beating Alex De Minaur (24) at Queen's. Catch up on that and the rest of today's tennis action below.

16:40 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won her first title in over a year, beating Barbora Krejcikova (27) 7-6, 6-4 in Birmingham.

16:23 CET - In case you didn't know, Carlos Alcaraz (20) is a bit good. The Spaniard, playing at Queen's for the first time ever, has only gone and won it, beating Alex De Minaur (24) 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

He got better and better as the week went on and now looks set to be Novak Djokovic's (36) biggest threat at Wimbledon. With his win, he replaced his rival at the top of the world rankings, regaining the number one spot.

15:50 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) has defeated Andrey Rublev (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win his first ATP 500 title in Halle.

Rublev vs Bublik highlights
Flashscore
Bublik interview
Flashscore

 

15:15 CET - Former world number 11 Alize Cornet (33) has beaten former world number 18 Martina Trevisan (29) 6-4, 6-2 at Bad Homburg.

All four finals are now underway, with the one in Halle between Andrey Rublev (25) and Alexander Bublik (26) entering a deciding set and the rest still in the first.

Cornet - Trevisan highlights
Flashscore
Cornet's post-match comments
Flashscore

13:20 CET - It's not long now until today's finals begin. Things will get started in Halle at 14:00 CET, at 14:30 CET in London and Birmingham, and the German Open final will start at 15:30 CET.

13:13 CET - The first match of the day is over with the opening clash of the Bad Homburg Open going the way of Rebeka Masarova (23), who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) 6-3, 6-2.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. We'll bring you updates of the finals of Queen's, Halle, the German Open and the Rothesay Classic, as well as the first rounds being played in Mallorca and Bad Homburg. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
