Tennis Tracker: Bublik into Dubai final after Rublev disqualification, Medvedev in action

Daniil Medvedev is playing his first tournament since reaching the Australian Open final

As we approach the business end of tournaments in Asia and across the water in the Americas, players continue to find their form ahead of the first Masters series event of the year in Indian Wells next week. Follow our Tennis Tracker throughout the day for all the latest results and news from the tennis world.

17:04 CET - In the second semi-final in Dubai, top seed Daniil Medvedev (28) is taking on Ugo Humbert (25).

Follow the match live here.

16:40 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) is into the Dubai decider after Andrey Rublev (26) was controversially disqualified for abusing a line judge with Bublik narrowly leading the match 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-5. We were so close to the end before the Russian blew up.

15:13 CET - The first set of the first semi-final in Dubai has just about gone the way of Andrey Rublev (26), with the Russian winning it 7-6 against Alexander Bublik (26).

09:43 CET - To today's action and we start in Dubai where Andrey Rublev (26) looks for a first title of the year as he takes on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (26).

Their last meeting came at Wimbledon and they played out a five-set thriller with Rublev edging the grand slam tie - are we set for a similar encounter today?

Follow it right here from around 14:00 CET with Flashscore.

09:40 CET - Meanwhile, over in Austin, there was a huge upset with second seed and former US Open Champion Sloane Stephens (31) was dumped out of the tournament by world number 485 Anastasija Sevastova (33) 6-3, 6-2.

In San Diego, Emma Navarro (22) kept up her good run with a battling win over Katerina Siniakova (27) in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

09:20 CET - Good morning and welcome to another Tennis Tracker as we get set for a busy day of action. Before we set you up for the day, let us serve you the action from overnight in Acapulco.

Second seed Holger Rune (20) made his way into the next round with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 victory over Dominik Koepfer (29). Rune will face Casper Ruud (25) in tonight's semi-final, after the Norwegian battled past USA's Ben Shelton (24) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The other semi-final will Britain's Jack Draper (22) face Australian world number nine Alex de Minaur (25) after Draper dispatched Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 6-2, 6-2 and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) was defeated by De Minaur 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.