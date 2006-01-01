Tennis Tracker: Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev contesting French Open final

On the final day of the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) will contest the men's final with both players looking to claim the Roland Garros title for the first time.

14:30 CET - It's time for the main event! The French Open men's final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) is just moments away.

13:45 CET - Coco Gauff (20) and Katerina Siniakova (28) have won the French Open women's doubles title after beating Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) in the final 7-6, 6-3.

13:07 CET - It's been the other way around for Alcaraz, who didn't have too much trouble on his way to the semis before spending more than four hours on court against world number one Jannik Sinner (22).

Alcaraz's road to the final Flashscore

13:02 CET - Zverev's road to the final has hardly been smooth, with the world number four having to survive three five-set epics, but he has made easy work of his quarter-final and semi-final opponents.

Zverev's road to the final Flashscore

12:55 CET - What a final we have on our hands this afternoon. Alcaraz may be the higher-ranked player and the only one of the two to win Grand Slam finals, but Zverev has been the more consistent player this clay-court season and narrowly leads their head-to-head.

The German won when they met at Roland Garros in 2022 and won their last Grand Slam clash at the Australian Open this year, but the Spaniard prevailed in their most recent match at Indian Wells.

Their latest matches Flashscore

12:20 CET - In case you missed Iga Swiatek's (23) dominant win in the women's final yesterday, you can read all about that here and catch up on the highlights below.

Shortly, all eyes will turn to the men's final, which starts at 14:30 CET.

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open men's final!

The clash between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) will get underway at 14:30 CET.