Tennis Tracker: Caroline Garcia in San Diego QFs, Mannarino victorious in Davis Cup

Garcia takes on Collins in the final eight
We are getting to the serious end of the San Diego Open as the attention switches to the final eight! Top seeds are taking to court and we have already seen a couple of upsets, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:25 CET - Botic Van De Zandschulp (27) just won his first set against Tommy Paul (26) through a tiebreak 7-6.

15:52 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) of France defeated Australian Max Purcell (25) 7-6, 6-4.

15:27 CET - Davis Cup is underway for the day, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here.

7:43 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia needed three hours to get past Marta Kostyuk and reach the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open. Triumphing over the Ukrainian 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

5:45 CET - Caroline Garcia managed to get past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Danielle Collins

The American upset Jelena Ostapenko in the overnight action, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ostapenko - Collins highlights
Flashscore

Anastasia Potapova takes on Sofia Kenin for a place in the final four.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Top-seeded Jabeur sent packing in San Diego as Garcia advances
Britain see off Australia but Spain and Italy lose in Davis Cup
Iga Swiatek pulls out of WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara following intense season
OPINION: Medvedev is to Alcaraz & Djokovic what the Serb once was to Federer & Nadal
Serbia and France off to winning starts in Davis Cup
Halep to appeal four-year ban for anti-doping rule violations
Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray
