Tennis Tracker: Caroline Garcia in San Diego QFs, Mannarino victorious in Davis Cup

16:25 CET - Botic Van De Zandschulp (27) just won his first set against Tommy Paul (26) through a tiebreak 7-6.
15:52 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) of France defeated Australian Max Purcell (25) 7-6, 6-4.
15:27 CET - Davis Cup is underway for the day, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here.
7:43 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia needed three hours to get past Marta Kostyuk and reach the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open. Triumphing over the Ukrainian 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.
5:45 CET - Caroline Garcia managed to get past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Danielle Collins.
The American upset Jelena Ostapenko in the overnight action, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Anastasia Potapova takes on Sofia Kenin for a place in the final four.