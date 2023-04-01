Tennis Tracker: Caroline Garcia in San Diego quarter-finals, Jelena Ostapenko upset

Tennis Tracker: Caroline Garcia in San Diego quarter-finals, Jelena Ostapenko upset
Garcia takes on Collins in the final eight
Garcia takes on Collins in the final eight
Profimedia
We are getting to the serious end of the San Diego Open as the attention switches to the final eight! Top seeds are taking to court and we have already seen a couple of upsets, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:45 CET - Caroline Garcia managed to get past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Danielle Collins

The American upset Jelena Ostapenko in the overnight action, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ostapenko - Collins highlights
Flashscore

Anastasia Potapova takes on Sofia Kenin for a place in the final four.

TennisTennis Tracker
