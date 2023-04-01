Tennis Tracker: Caroline Garcia in San Diego quarter-finals, Jelena Ostapenko upset

Garcia takes on Collins in the final eight

We are getting to the serious end of the San Diego Open as the attention switches to the final eight! Top seeds are taking to court and we have already seen a couple of upsets, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:45 CET - Caroline Garcia managed to get past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Danielle Collins.

The American upset Jelena Ostapenko in the overnight action, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ostapenko - Collins highlights Flashscore

Anastasia Potapova takes on Sofia Kenin for a place in the final four.