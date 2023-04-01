Tennis Tracker: Cerundolo through in Sweden, Thiem knocked out in Switzerland

16:36 CET - The eighth seed over in Budapest, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28), needed three sets to get past German Tamara Korpatsch (28), winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance through to the last eight.
16:16 CET - Meanwhile in Switzerland, Dominic Thiem (30) has been seen off in three sets by Serbian Hamad Medjedovic (20) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
15:48 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (24) made light work of Luca van Assche (19) in Sweden, beating the Dutchman 6-2, 6-3.
14:18 CET - Filip Misolic (21) wins the first match of the day in Sweden as he defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik (30) 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals.
14:05 CET - Zizou Bergs (24) has defeated Austrian Jurij Rodionov (24) in three sets, booking his place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open. He won 7-6, (10-8), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) a closely fought encounter in which only his serve was broken.
7:27 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of all things tennis. Some of the standout names on offer include Dominic Thiem (29), Holger Rune (20) and Liam Broady (29).