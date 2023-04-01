Tennis Tracker: Cerundolo through in Sweden, Thiem knocked out in Switzerland

Thiem is looking to put first-round Wimbledon exit behind him in Switzerland this week

Despite Wimbledon still feeling raw in the memory, the world of tennis never stands still and preparation for the US Open next month is well underway.

16:36 CET - The eighth seed over in Budapest, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28), needed three sets to get past German Tamara Korpatsch (28), winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance through to the last eight.

16:16 CET - Meanwhile in Switzerland, Dominic Thiem (30) has been seen off in three sets by Serbian Hamad Medjedovic (20) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

15:48 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (24) made light work of Luca van Assche (19) in Sweden, beating the Dutchman 6-2, 6-3.

14:18 CET - Filip Misolic (21) wins the first match of the day in Sweden as he defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik (30) 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals.

14:05 CET - Zizou Bergs (24) has defeated Austrian Jurij Rodionov (24) in three sets, booking his place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open. He won 7-6, (10-8), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) a closely fought encounter in which only his serve was broken.

7:27 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of all things tennis. Some of the standout names on offer include Dominic Thiem (29), Holger Rune (20) and Liam Broady (29).