Tennis Tracker: Cilic in action in Belgrade, Rybakina to face Zheng in WTA Finals

We're getting to the business end of things with the second round of matches at the WTA Finals beginning today in Saudi Arabia, where Aryna Sabelenka (26) and Jasmine Paolini (28) can secure their places in the semi-finals while Elena Rybakina (25) and Qinwen Zheng (22) are fighting to stay alive.

11:07 CET - Play has just gotten underway in Belgrade, where Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic (36) is first up against Alexandre Muller (27).

ATP action in Metz will start in just under an hour, but the main event is of course the first day of second-round matches at the WTA Finals, with Elena Rybakina (25) taking on Qinwen Zheng (22) at around 13:30 CET before Aryna Sabalenka (26) faces Jasmine Paolini (28).

The week's action got started overnight with Zeynep Sonmez (22) beating Ann Li (24) 6-2, 6-1 to get her hands on the Merida Open title.