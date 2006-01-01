Tennis Tracker: Cilic to make long-awaited ATP return, Samsonova in action

The tennis season's Asian swing is well underway, and a number of familiar faces will be taking to court across the continent today.

11:25 CET - A new tournament is joining the ATP Tour today and the first match of the first-ever Hangzhou Open has been won by seventh seed Fabian Marozsan (24), who has beaten Luca Nardi (21) 6-0, 6-2.

At that tournament this afternoon, Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic (35) will play his first ATP match since February.

11:13 CET - Sixth seed Marta Kostyuk (22) has advanced in Seoul with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Heather Watson (32).

The sixth seed is out in Chengdu though, with Lorenzo Sonego (29) losing 6-4, 7-5 to Taro Daniel (31).

08:31 CET - The day's action is already underway and has started with something of an upset, with seventh seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) losing 6-2, 7-5 to compatriot Polina Kudermetova (21) in Seoul.

08:24 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!