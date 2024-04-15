Tennis Tracker: Clay court events continue with Draper and Badosa in action

The clay court season is fully in motion now, with a whole host of events in Rouen, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Barcelona taking place this week. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the news and results as they come in.

13:19 CET - We have play across Europe this afternoon and our first results of the day are already in. Dan Evans (33) has fallen at the first hurdle in Barcelona after being beaten by USA's Brandon Nakashima (22) in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. Also through to the second round is Facundo Diaz Acosta (23)

09:29 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. Monte Carlo may be finished, but the action continues to come thick and fast from around Europe.

It may just be the opening round of events today, but there are still some big names set to take to the court, including Jack Draper (22), Dominic Thiem (30), Sloane Stephens (31), Paula Badosa (26), Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Karolina Pliskova (32).

Tennis
