Tennis Tracker: Collins & Pegula win in Charleston, Hurkacz & Ruud through in Estoril

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Collins & Pegula win in Charleston, Hurkacz & Ruud through in Estoril
Tennis Tracker: Collins & Pegula win in Charleston, Hurkacz & Ruud through in Estoril
Collins battled past Jabeur
Collins battled past Jabeur
Profimedia, Flashscore
The clay court season is really ramping up today with some of the biggest names in men's tennis in action and a number of heavyweight clashes taking place on the women's side of the tour.

22:05 CET - In the final match of the day in Estoril, Hungary’s Martin Fuscovics (32) came back to beat French veteran Gael Monfils (37) 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals and complete the final eight. Fuscovics will play top seed Casper Ruud (25) next.

21:34 CET - In the opening match of the day in Bogota, Camila Osorio (22) defeated Anca Alexia Todoni (19) 7-6, 6-4.

20:50 CET - In the first of the third-round matches in Charleston, top seed Jessica Pegula (30) has eased past Magda Linette (32) 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier, Elina Svitolina (29), Elise Mertens (28) and Sloane Stephens (31) all won their respective second-round ties to progress.

Play is underway at the WTA event in Bogota with the ATP event in Houston to start for the day shortly. We will have updates from both throughout the evening.

19:30 CET - No.1 seed Casper Ruud (25) was in ruthless form back on his favourite surface, crushing Botic van de Zandschulp (28) 6-1, 6-2 in Estoril. And in Charleston, Miami champion Danielle Collins (30) continued her supreme form with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur (29).

17:52 CET - No.5 seed Arthur Fils (19) has also been sent packing from Portugal, with Cristian Garin (27) sealing a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over the young Frenchman.

17:40 CET - World No.24 and No.3 seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) has been knocked out of Estoril, succumbing to a shock 7-6(4), 6-3 defeat to Nuno Borges (27).

Meanwhile, over in Morocco, David Goffin (33) suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (26).

15:36 CET - Reigning champ Roberto Carballes Baena (31) is into the quarter-finals of Marrakech with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Dan Evans (33).

15:20 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) is through in Estoril, defeating Brit Jan Choinski (27) 7-6(5), 6-5. However, Dominic Thiem (30) has been dumped out after suffering a 6-4, 7-6(6) loss to veteran Richard Gasquet (37).

14:31 CET - There's been some big breaking news this afternoon, with it being announced that the next three editions of the WTA Finals will be held in Saudi Arabia. 

Read more here

12:10 CET - The highlight of today will most likely be the multitude of heavyweight WTA clashes taking place in Charleston later on, but there's plenty of excitement to come before that too.

First up is a match between Dominic Thiem (30) and Richard Gasquet (37) in Estoril. 

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Updated
Season-ending WTA Finals to be staged in Saudi Arabia from 2024 to 2026
Updated
ATP roundup: Fognini ousts top seed in Morocco, Berrettini ramps up comeback
Wuhan Open set to return to WTA Tour for first time since 2019
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Shelton seal wins, Wozniacki falls to Kalinina
Tennis Tracker: Thompson and Giron advance in Houston, Keys suffers surprise defeat
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Tennis Tracker: Eubanks knocked out in Houston by inspired Hijikata
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach 'illegal'
In-form Phil Foden fires hat-trick as Manchester City demolish Aston Villa
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Zinchenko says Arsenal can 'compete with the best teams in the world'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings