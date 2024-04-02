Tennis Tracker: Collins, Sakkari and Pegula in action as clay court season gets underway

15:58 CET - A difficult draw for sixth seed Alexander Shevchenko (23) has seen him crash out at the first hurdle, who lost 6-2, 6-1 to former Grand Slam finalist Matteo Berretini (27).
14:31 CET - Our first results of the day have come in, and we head to Marrakech where eighth seed Flavio Cobolli (21) has seen off wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh (20) 6-1, 6-4. Elsewhere, Aleksander Vukic (27) is also into the next round, defeating Alexandre Muller (27) 6-3, 7-6.
11:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!
It promises to be a fascinating day's play as several of the world's best players including Jessica Pegula (30) and last week's Miami champion Danielle Collins (30) make the switch from hard courts to clay.