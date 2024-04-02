Tennis Tracker: Collins, Sakkari and Pegula in action as clay court season gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Collins, Sakkari and Pegula in action as clay court season gets underway

The clay court season is well and truly upon us, with ATP tournaments in Estoril, Houston and Marrakech this week as well as WTA tournaments in both Charleston and Bogota.

15:58 CET - A difficult draw for sixth seed Alexander Shevchenko (23) has seen him crash out at the first hurdle, who lost 6-2, 6-1 to former Grand Slam finalist Matteo Berretini (27).

14:31 CET - Our first results of the day have come in, and we head to Marrakech where eighth seed Flavio Cobolli (21) has seen off wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh (20) 6-1, 6-4. Elsewhere, Aleksander Vukic (27) is also into the next round, defeating Alexandre Muller (27) 6-3, 7-6.

11:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!

It promises to be a fascinating day's play as several of the world's best players including Jessica Pegula (30) and last week's Miami champion Danielle Collins (30) make the switch from hard courts to clay.