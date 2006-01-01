Tennis Tracker: Collins suffers surprise loss in Monterrey, Sinner verdict causes controversy

The US Open is just days away but it's not quite time to turn our attention to New York just yet with some of the world's best warming up for the final Grand Slam of the year with tournaments in Mexico, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

10:35 CET - The biggest story in the world of tennis this week is the fact that world number one Jannik Sinner (23) has been cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal after failing two drug tests in March, and many players feel it's unfair that he hasn't been handed a ban.

08:55 CET - The day has started with an upset, with top seed Danielle Collins (30) losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to world number 89 Erika Andreeva (20) in Monterrey. That's not the preparation the American would have wanted for what will be her final Grand Slam before retirement.

08:24 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!