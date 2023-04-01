Tennis Tracker: Davis Cup Finals begin as reigning champions Canada face Finland

The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

11:05 CET - The two finalists at the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22), have touched down in Malaga as they prepare to take part in the Davis Cup. Could we see another contest between the pair this week?

07:30 CET - The first two quarter-finalists in the Davis Cup Finals meet today, with Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) Canada looking to get past Finland in their quest to retain their title. The Canadians will be the favourites, but the Finnish, led by Emil Ruusuvuori (24), will have other plans.