Tennis Tracker: Davis Cup Finals starting, San Diego Open hotting up

Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka practicing ahead of the first Davis Cup clashes
Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka practicing ahead of the first Davis Cup clashes
Profimedia
The US Open may have only just finished but there's no rest on the tennis tour, with the action already heating up again as the Davis Cup Finals begin and top WTA players take to court in San Diego

12:45 CET - The first round of matches at the Japan Open in Osaka continued today with wins for Harriet Dart (27), Panna Udvardy (24) and Elizabeth Mandlik (22) amongst others.

You can check out all the results here.

10:42 CET - Novak Djokovic may be 36, but Andy Murray (36) expects the US Open champion to continue to dominate tennis for years.

"It's up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn't look like that's close to happening," Murray told the BBC on Monday.

Read the Scot's full thoughts here

10:14 CET - The tennis in San Diego started off with some big upsets.

Overnight, fifth seed Belinda Bencic (26) lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29), and former world number one Karolina Pliskova (31) has just been beaten 6-7, 6-0, 6-3 by Anhelina Kalinina (26).

In other results in California, Anastasia Potapova (22) defeated Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Parks - Potapova highlights
Flashscore

Also, Emma Navarro (22) breezed past Jasmine Paolini (27) 7-5, 6-0.

Navarro - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

And Camila Osorio (21) battled past Magdalena Frech (25) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Osorio - Frech highlights
Flashscore

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will include big-name clashes on both the men's and women's tours as action in the Davis Cup and San Diego Open gets underway.

