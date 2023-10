Another Sunday has come around, and that means there are a whole host of finals for you on the ATP and WTA Tours. We will have all the results and highlights as champions are crowned.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, and today, a number of players will be targeting glory. Ben Shelton (21), Arthur Fils (19) and Gael Monfils (37) are all in final action, and we will keep you up to date with everything that happens.