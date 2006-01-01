Tennis Tracker: De Minaur and Draper seal titles, Andreescu facing Samsonova in Den Bosch

De Minaur has been in fine form during 2024

It's finals day in Stuttgart, 's-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as the first week of the grass-court season comes to a fascinating conclusion.

16:42 CET - Katie Boulter (27) has sealed her place in the Nottingham final after a marathon three-set win over fellow Brit Emma Raducanu (21).

The defending champion came out on top 6-7(13), 6-3, 6-4 in three-and-a-half hours and will face Karolina Pliskova (32) in the showpiece event later this evening.

15:25 CET - It's a first ATP Tour title for Jack Draper (22) in Stuttgart, with the Brit coming from a set down to outlast former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (28) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

14:38 CET - Karolina Pliskova (32) has carried on her great run in Nottingham with a hard-fought three-set victory over Diane Parry (21) to advance into the final. The Czech former world number one beat her French opponent 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to advance.

13:49 CET - Top seed Alex de Minaur (25) is the champion in 's-Hertogenbosch, with the Australian sealing a routine 6-2, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda (23).

11:40 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (25) is through to the Den Bosch final after a dominant third set against fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (29). The second seed triumphed 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-1 and will face Bianca Andreescu (24) later this afternoon.

09:10 CET - In addition to the four showpiece events today, there are also a handful of semi-finals to be completed after rain disrupted play in Den Bosch and Nottingham yesterday.

08:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham!