Tennis Tracker: De Minaur and Ruud in action, Muchova battles past Kalinskaya

With this week's tournaments nearing their end, some of the world's best players are battling it out for a semi-final spot across Europe and Asia.

18:15 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) has been resurgent in recent months since returning from wrist surgery, reaching the US Open semi-final and Beijing final. Now as she eyes her first WTA title since 2019, she has moved into the semi-finals in Ningbo, outlasting Anna Kalinskaya (25) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in tough, humid conditions with the clock ticking past midnight.

17:38 CET - Third seed Karen Khachanov (28) has completed the semi-final lineup in Almaty with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Beibit Zhukayev (24).

16:55 CET - Another veteran has pulled off an upset! In Antwerp, Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) has won 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 against third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24).

16:05 CET - What a week Stan Wawrinka (39) is having! The three-time Grand Slam champion has beaten top seed Andrey Rublev (26) 7-6, 7-6 to move into his first semi-final in over a year in Stockholm.

14:45 CET - Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa (26) has had a fabulous second half of 2024, and her great form shows no sign of letting up. The Spaniard coasted past No. 6 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) 6-3, 6-2 to move into the semi-finals in Ningbo and set up a meeting with Russia's Daria Kasatkina (27).

13:55 CET - There's been another upset in Almaty with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) losing 6-2, 7-6 to Aleksandar Vukic (28), who saved two set points in a thrilling final tiebreak.

In Stockholm, fourth seed Tommy Paul (27) has beaten Miomir Kecmanovic (25) 7-6, 6-2 to progress to the semi-finals.

12:47 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) is through to the semi-finals in Ningbo with fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) retiring with an injury while trailing 7-6, 3-2.

12:03 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (26) has eased past home favourite Alexander Shevchenko (23) in Almaty, winning 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour.

Over in Osaka, Diane Parry (22) secured a hard-fought 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win against Clara Tauson (21).

10:50 CET - The first quarter-final has been won by Daria Kasatkina (27) with the fifth seed beating Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6, saving two match points in the process.

In Almaty meanwhile, second seed Alejandro Tabilo (27) has lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Gabriel Diallo (23) of Canada.

10:07 CET - Two of the quarter-finals have already been completed in Osaka with Suzan Lamens (25) and Aoi Ito (20) both securing a spot in the final four.

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Some big news broke overnight, with world number nine Danielle Collins (30) announcing that she's calling off her plans to retire and will play on in 2025.

