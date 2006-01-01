Tennis Tracker: De Minaur facing Korda in Den Bosch final, Raducanu resuming Notts semi

De Minaur has been in fine form during 2024

It's finals day in Stuttgart, 's-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as the first week of the grass-court season comes to a fascinating conclusion.

11:40 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (25) is through to the Den Bosch final after a dominant third set against fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (29). The second seed triumphed 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-1 and will face Bianca Andreescu (24) later this afternoon.

09:10 CET - In addition to the four showpiece events today, there are also a handful of semi-finals to be completed after rain disrupted play in Den Bosch and Nottingham yesterday.

08:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham!