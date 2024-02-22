Tennis Tracker: De Minaur falls in Los Cabos, Rybakina withdraws from Dubai Championships

Rybakina is heading home
AFP, Flashscore
We're down to the last eight in both the ATP tournament in Qatar and the WTA tournament in Dubai, and with the majority of top seeds still standing in both, we look to be in for some top-quality clashes today.

13:23 CET - It has just been announced that Elena Ryabkina (24) has withdrawn from the Dubai Championships after falling ill. As a result, Jasmine Paolini (28) will automatically go through to the last four. 

11:16 CET - Holger Rune (20) has reunited with former coach Patrick Mouratoglou after the world number seven's partnership with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi ended following a disappointing Australian Open campaign last month.

Read more here

10:12 CET - Today's action begins in just under an hour with Marketa Vondrousova (24) playing the first quarter-final of the Dubai Championships against Sorana Cirstea (33).

08:40 CET - To begin with, we bring you news of an overnight upset in Mexico, where third seed Alex De Minaur (25) was knocked out of the Los Cabos Open by Alex Michelsen (19), losing 6-4, 6-1.

There were no such issues for the three other players competing in the tournament, with Alexander Zverev (26), Casper Ruud (25) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) all advancing without too many problems. 

To catch up on everything that happened yesterday and in the early hours of this morning on the ATP Tour, click here.

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

Carlos Alcaraz gives positive injury update following Rio retirement

