Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Osaka facing tough tests, Jabeur & Berrettini also in action

Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Osaka facing tough tests, Jabeur & Berrettini also in action

Osaka is in action in the Netherlands
Osaka is in action in the Netherlands Profimedia, Flashscore
We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will win the first grass-court titles of the season with quarter-finals taking place in Nottingham, Stuttgart and Den Bosch today.

12:16 CET - An all-American clash has got the ball rolling in Den Bosch and world number 26 Sebastian Korda (23) has won it, beating world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) 6-4, 6-2.

10:01 CET - Things are really heating up on the grass of Western Europe, with some real heavyweight clashes on the agenda today at s'Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham. 

Click the links below to check out the schedules.

ATP s'Hertogenbosch

WTA s'Hertogenbosch

ATP Stuttgart

WTA Nottingham

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

