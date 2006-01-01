Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Osaka facing tough tests, Jabeur & Berrettini also in action

Osaka is in action in the Netherlands

We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will win the first grass-court titles of the season with quarter-finals taking place in Nottingham, Stuttgart and Den Bosch today.

12:16 CET - An all-American clash has got the ball rolling in Den Bosch and world number 26 Sebastian Korda (23) has won it, beating world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) 6-4, 6-2.

10:01 CET - Things are really heating up on the grass of Western Europe, with some real heavyweight clashes on the agenda today at s'Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham.

