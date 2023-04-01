Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Rublev in action in Shanghai quarter-finals

With the top four seeds all out, Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Andrey Rublev (25) will have their sights set on winning the Shanghai Masters, and can move a step closer to the title today.

10:08 CET - In Hong Kong, fifth seed Anna Blinkova (25) has won 7-6, 6-3 against Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) to move into the final four.

10:00 CET - Top seed Jessica Pegula (29) has moved into the semi-finals in Seoul, beating compatriot Claire Liu (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which we'll keep you up to date with the ATP action in Shanghai and the WTA action in Hong Kong, Seoul and Zhengzhou.