Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Rybakina in action for first time since Australian Open

After disappointing Australian Opens, Elena Rybakina (24) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) are both returning to the court today as they look to get their 2024 seasons back on track.

09:53 CET - The big action today is taking place in Marseille and Abu Dhabi, with Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) taking to court in France and Elena Rybakina (24) doing so in the UAE.

09:26 CET - While most of Europe was sleeping, American players Ben Shelton (21) and Tommy Paul (26) both claimed victory on home turf, with the former beating Michael Mmoh (26) 6-3, 6-3 and the latter beating Taro Daniel (31) 6-3, 6-2 at the Dallas Open.

09:11 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!