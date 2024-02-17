Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov facing De Minaur in Rotterdam semi, Doha final to follow

It's the biggest day on the tennis calendar since the Australian Open, with Iga Swiatek (22) facing Elena Rybakina (24) in the final of the Qatar Open and a number of top men's players contesting semi-finals in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires and Delray Beach.

12:00 CET - It's going to be an intriguing clash in Doha later, Iga Swiatek (22) is the world number one but Elena Rybakina (24) has had the wood over her of late.

10:35 CET - What a day we have ahead of us! The fun will begin at 15:00 CET with Grigor Dimitrov (32) vs Alex De Minaur in the first Rotterdam semi-final before Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) take to the court for the Doha final an hour later.

After that, we'll have Jannik Sinner (22) vs Tallon Griekspoor (27) in Rotterdam, Tommy Paul (26) vs Frances Tiafoe (26) at Delray Beach and Carlos Alcaraz (20) vs Nicolas Jarry (28) in Buenos Aires.

09:08 CET - There are a few things to catch you up on since we ended yesterday's tracker, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) winning 7-6, 6-1 against Andrea Vavassori (28) in the Buenos Aires quarter-finals and Taylor Fritz (26) beating Rinky Hijikata (22) 6-3, 6-3 at Delray Beach.

As a result of that win, Fritz has replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

08:13 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of what is a mouthwatering day in the world of tennis!