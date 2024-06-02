Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov facing Hurkacz after Alcaraz and Jabeur ease through

Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov facing Hurkacz after Alcaraz and Jabeur ease through

Dimitrov is in action later
Dimitrov is in action laterAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, with several of the world's best players looking to seal their place in the latter stages of the tournament.

18:15 CET - Eighth seed Ons Jabeur (29) has booked her place in the quarter-finals with an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win against Clara Tauson (21).

16:40 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has continued the one way traffic which has reigned supreme today on Court Chatrier with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

16:07 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) survived a mighty scare against Matteo Arnaldi (23), battling from a set and 3-5 down to clinch a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2 win and move into the quarter-finals in Paris.

13:20 CET - It's another convincing victory for one of the leading contenders on the women's side of the tournament, with third seed Coco Gauff (20) easing past Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) 6-1, 6-2.

12:37 CET - Former Wimbledon champion and French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova (24) recovered from a slow start to claim a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win against qualifier Olga Danilovic (23). She will face Iga Swiatek (23) in the quarters. 

11:58 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) has produced an absolutely ruthless performance to double bagel Anastasia Potapova (23) 6-0, 6-0 in just 40 minutes. The top seed only lost 10 points during the entire match and moves into a fifth consecutive quarter-final at Roland Garros.

10:40 CET - We're just under 30 minutes away from play starting in Paris, with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Anastasia Potapova (23) and sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) up against Olga Danilovic (23). 

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here

09:35 CET - There are a couple of results to bring you up to date with before we look ahead to a blockbuster day of action in the French capital.

Top seed Novak Djokovic (37) survived a major scare in the early hours of the morning, coming from two sets to one down to outlast Lorenzo Musetti (22) 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, while Casper Ruud (25) beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) in four sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

You can read more about Djokovic's win here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

