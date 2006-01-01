Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov & Fritz battle through in Shanghai, Haddad Maia downs Keys in Wuhan

It's a big day in China with a number of the biggest names on both the men's and women's sides of the game getting their campaigns underway in Shanghai and Wuhan.

11:20 CET - Seeded Lorenzo Musetti (22) has fallen out of Shanghai at his first hurdle after having had a bye in the opening round. Belgian veteran David Goffin (33) defeated the Italian 1-6, 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the competition.

10:35 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) has advanced in Shanghai with the 13th seed beating Yi Zhou (19) 6-2, 6-4.

In Wuhan, world number 16 Diana Shnaider (20) has lost 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 to Leylah Fernandez (22).

09:26 CET - Ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) is through in Shanghai thanks to a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Belgium's Zizou Bergs (25).

08:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, which is already underway.

Taylor Fritz (26) has advanced in Shanghai with a 7-6, 7-6 win over Terence Atmane (22), while Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has beaten Madison Keys (29) 7-6, 6-2 in Wuhan.