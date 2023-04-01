Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov moves into Shanghai semis, Rublev looking to join him

Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov moves into Shanghai semis, Rublev looking to join him

Dimitrov is playing as well as ever

With the top four seeds all out, Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Andrey Rublev (25) will have their sights set on winning the Shanghai Masters, and can move a step closer to the title today.

14:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) has reached the final four in Zhengzhou after defeating Anhelina Kalinina (26) 6-3, 6-2.

13:45 CET - Three of the four semi-final spots in Hong Kong have now been filled with Leylah Fernandez (21) winning 7-6, 6-2 against Linda Fruhvirtova (18).

13:18 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) is through to the semi-finals in Zhengzhou after defeating Laura Siegemund (35) 6-0, 7-5 in their quarter.

Paolini's post-match interview Flashscore

Siegemund - Paolini highlights Flashscore

12:21 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) is continuing to prove in Shanghai that age is just a number, with the Bulgarian following up his win over Carlos Alcaraz with an impressive victory against Nicolas Jarry (28), winning 7-6, 6-4 to secure a semi-final spot.

Dimitrov - Jarry highlights Flashscore

12:00 CET - There's been a minor upset in Hong Kong, with sixth seed Martina Trevisan (29) beating third seed Elise Mertens (27) 6-4, 6-3.

Trevisan vs Mertens highlights Flashscore

10:08 CET - In Hong Kong, fifth seed Anna Blinkova (25) has won 7-6, 6-3 against Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) to move into the final four.

10:00 CET - Top seed Jessica Pegula (29) has moved into the semi-finals in Seoul, beating compatriot Claire Liu (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which we'll keep you up to date with the ATP action in Shanghai and the WTA action in Hong Kong, Seoul and Zhengzhou.