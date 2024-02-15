Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov passes Fucsovics test, Rune in action against Shevchenko

Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov passes Fucsovics test, Rune in action against Shevchenko
Tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach continue to gather momentum on a fascinating day's play, with Carlos Alcaraz (20), Iga Swiatek (22) and Jannik Sinner (22) among those in action

12:50 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has sealed his place in the Rotterdam quarter-finals after an entertaining 6-3, 7-5 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics (32). 

10:40 CET - A couple of matches were played overnight, with top seed Taylor Fritz (26) progressing in Delray Beach after a hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Nuno Borges (26). 

There was also an impressive win for world number 20 Nicolas Jarry (28), who recovered from a set down to battle past three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka (38) 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(5) in Buenos Aires.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis action! As we approach the business end of the week, there are plenty of intriguing matches in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach to get your teeth stuck into. 

