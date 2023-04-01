Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes out Alcaraz in Shanghai, Sakkari dumped out of Zhengzhou

18:20 CET - Lesia Tsurenko (34) is into the next round in Zhengzhou after a tight 7-6(4), 7-6(2) win over Donna Vekic (27).
16:58 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) got past Tommy Paul (24) in Shanghai after a 7-5, 7-5 triumph, moving to the final eight where he will take on Ugo Humbert (25).
15:57 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) has been knocked out of Zhengzhou after a 7-6(2), 6-3 defeat to the talented Qinwen Zheng (21).
14:55 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) set up a quarter-final clash with Nicolas Jarry (28) after defeating Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Shanghai 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. The Bulgarian was superb, putting in a stunning display to defeat his opponent, who did look far from his best all match.
14:33 CET - Over in Hong Kong, Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Elise Mertens (27) came out victorious in their matches, while Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) was knocked out in Seoul.
13:42 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) pulled an upset against world number ten Caroline Garcia (29) to progress to the final eight after winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
11:12 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (26) is the first woman to reach the quarter-finals in Zhengzhou today as she triumphed over Vera Zvonareva (39) 7-5, 6-1.
11:02 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) reached the final eight after getting past JJ Wolf (24) 6-1, 6-2.
9:08 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) is the first quarter-finalist of the day as he defeated Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, in Shanghai
5:41 CET - World number two Carlos Alcaraz faces Grigor Dimitrov while another exciting clash follows with Andrey Rublev taking on Tommy Paul. JJ Wolff and Nicolas Jarry are also playing against Ugo Humbert and Diego Schwartzman respectively.
Meanwhile, the WTA action sees Maria Sakkari clash with Qinwen Zheng as Caroline Garcia takes on Jasmine Paolini. A couple of Ukrainians eye the quarter-finals as Lesia Tsurenko challenges Donna Vekic and Anhelina Kalinina takes to court in front of Vera Zvonareva.