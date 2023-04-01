Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes out Alcaraz in Shanghai, Sakkari dumped out of Zhengzhou

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes out Alcaraz in Shanghai, Sakkari dumped out of Zhengzhou
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes out Alcaraz in Shanghai, Sakkari dumped out of Zhengzhou
Dimitrov celebrates his win
Dimitrov celebrates his win
Profimedia
Top seeds are taking to court and aiming for the final eight in China, our focus will be on Shanghai and Zhengzhou today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

18:20 CET - Lesia Tsurenko (34) is into the next round in Zhengzhou after a tight 7-6(4), 7-6(2) win over Donna Vekic (27).

Tsurenko vs Vekic highlights
Flashscore

16:58 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) got past Tommy Paul (24) in Shanghai after a 7-5, 7-5 triumph, moving to the final eight where he will take on Ugo Humbert (25).

Rublev - Paul highlights
Flashscore
Rublev post-match interview
Flashscore

15:57 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) has been knocked out of Zhengzhou after a 7-6(2), 6-3 defeat to the talented Qinwen Zheng (21).

Zheng vs Sakkari highlights
Flashscore

14:55 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) set up a quarter-final clash with Nicolas Jarry (28) after defeating Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Shanghai 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. The Bulgarian was superb, putting in a stunning display to defeat his opponent, who did look far from his best all match.

Dimitrov vs Alcaraz highlights
Flashscore
Dimitrov interview
Flashscore

14:33 CET - Over in Hong Kong, Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Elise Mertens (27) came out victorious in their matches, while Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) was knocked out in Seoul.

13:42 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) pulled an upset against world number ten Caroline Garcia (29) to progress to the final eight after winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Paolini - Garcia highlights
Flashscore
Paolini post-match interview
Flashscore

11:12 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (26) is the first woman to reach the quarter-finals in Zhengzhou today as she triumphed over Vera Zvonareva (39) 7-5, 6-1.

11:02 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) reached the final eight after getting past JJ Wolf (24) 6-1, 6-2.

Humbert - Wolf highlights
Flashscore
Humbert post-match interview
Flashscore

9:08 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) is the first quarter-finalist of the day as he defeated Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, in Shanghai 

5:41 CET - World number two Carlos Alcaraz faces Grigor Dimitrov while another exciting clash follows with Andrey Rublev taking on Tommy PaulJJ Wolff and Nicolas Jarry are also playing against Ugo Humbert and Diego Schwartzman respectively.

Meanwhile, the WTA action sees Maria Sakkari clash with Qinwen Zheng as Caroline Garcia takes on Jasmine Paolini. A couple of Ukrainians eye the quarter-finals as Lesia Tsurenko challenges Donna Vekic and Anhelina Kalinina takes to court in front of Vera Zvonareva.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open after defeating Sakkari
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Updated
Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
Updated
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko upset in Seoul, Pegula advances
Ben Shelton fights back against Jannik Sinner to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Fabian Marozsan stuns Casper Ruud to reach Shanghai Masters last eight
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Shelton in Shanghai, Hong Kong Open getting underway
Carlos Alcaraz beats Dan Evans as Shanghai Masters final 16 takes shape
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz battles past Evans, Tsitsipas dumped out by Humbert
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings