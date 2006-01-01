Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov through at Queen's, Rune and Ostapenko suffer surprise defeats

Grigor Dimitrov got his Queen's campaign off to a fine start

It's one of the biggest days of the grass-court season with Queen's and Halle getting underway along with WTA tournaments in Berlin and Birmingham.

17:38 CET - Anna Kalinskaya (25) is through in Berlin, fighting from a set down to defeat qualifier Nao Hibino (29) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (26) is unfortunately out of Queen's though, after the American had to retire in the third set after having a nasty fall against Rinky Hijikata (23).

17:23 CET - In the first major upset of Queen's, seventh seed Holger Rune (21) has been beaten 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 by world number 43 Jordan Thompson (30).

In Birmingham meanwhile, the top seed has been knocked out, with Jelena Ostapenko (27) losing 6-3, 6-3 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

14:50 CET - World number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) will not play at the Paris Olympics in order to focus on her health and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments. Read more here.

14:23 CET - 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov has got his Queen's campaign off to a fine start, crushing Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-1, 6-2.

14:06 CET - American Sloane Stephens (31) has moved into the second round in Birmingham, easing past Yue Yuan (25) 6-3, 6-3. Lorenzo Sonego (29) has also been victorious in Halle, battling past Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in two tight sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(5).

13:50 CET - The first results of the day are rolling in.

In Halle, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has retired while 6-4, 4-3 down to Dominik Koepfer (30), and Daria Kasatkina (27) has beaten Marta Kostyuk (21) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in Berlin.

12:00 CET - The grass-court season is well underway with its second week beginning today, a week that will see the world's best battle it out to win the biggest pre-Wimbledon tournaments.

You can find the four tournaments and their schedules for today below.

Queen's (ATP)

Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA)

Birmingham (WTA)

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!