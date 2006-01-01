Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov through at Queen's, Rune and Ostapenko suffer surprise defeats

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov through at Queen's, Rune and Ostapenko suffer surprise defeats

Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov through at Queen's, Rune and Ostapenko suffer surprise defeats

Grigor Dimitrov got his Queen's campaign off to a fine start
Grigor Dimitrov got his Queen's campaign off to a fine startAFP, Flashscore
It's one of the biggest days of the grass-court season with Queen's and Halle getting underway along with WTA tournaments in Berlin and Birmingham.

17:38 CET - Anna Kalinskaya (25) is through in Berlin, fighting from a set down to defeat qualifier Nao Hibino (29) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Frances Tiafoe (26) is unfortunately out of Queen's though, after the American had to retire in the third set after having a nasty fall against Rinky Hijikata (23).

17:23 CET - In the first major upset of Queen's, seventh seed Holger Rune (21) has been beaten 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 by world number 43 Jordan Thompson (30).

In Birmingham meanwhile, the top seed has been knocked out, with Jelena Ostapenko (27) losing 6-3, 6-3 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

14:50 CET - World number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) will not play at the Paris Olympics in order to focus on her health and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments. Read more here.

14:23 CET - 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov has got his Queen's campaign off to a fine start, crushing Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-1, 6-2

14:06 CET - American Sloane Stephens (31) has moved into the second round in Birmingham, easing past Yue Yuan (25) 6-3, 6-3. Lorenzo Sonego (29) has also been victorious in Halle, battling past Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in two tight sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(5).   

13:50 CET - The first results of the day are rolling in.

In Halle, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has retired while 6-4, 4-3 down to Dominik Koepfer (30), and Daria Kasatkina (27) has beaten Marta Kostyuk (21) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in Berlin.

12:00 CET - The grass-court season is well underway with its second week beginning today, a week that will see the world's best battle it out to win the biggest pre-Wimbledon tournaments.

You can find the four tournaments and their schedules for today below.

Queen's (ATP)

Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA)

Birmingham (WTA)

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Holger Rune stunned by Australian Jordan Thompson in Queen's first round
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing
Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, says Andy Murray
French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
Raducanu beaten by Boulter in all British semi at Nottingham
Draper claims maiden ATP title with victory against Berrettini
Alex de Minaur beats Sebastian Korda to capture title in 's-Hertogenbosch
Murray to headline Britain team at Paris Olympics but Emma Raducanu misses out
Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Pliskova for Nottingham title on bumper day of finals
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings