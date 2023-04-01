Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov trails Humbert in Marseille final, Rybakina wins Abu Dhabi title

Grigor Dimitrov is in the Marseille final

Another busy week of tennis approaches its final chapter, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj all coming to a conclusion on a blockbuster day of action.

16:36 CET - Meanwhile, on the WTA tour the final in Romania is about to get underway as home favourite Ana Bogdan (31) takes on Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova (31).

16:30 CET - Over in Marseille, Ugo Humbert (25) has taken the opening set 6-4 against second seed Grigor Dimitrov (32).

15:21 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) is the champion in Abu Dhabi. She has beaten Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-1, 6-4 to lift her first WTA title of the season.

14:33 CET - Just 23 minutes after they started, Elena Rybakina (24) has the first set in the Abu Dhabi final, winning it 6-1 against Daria Kasatkina (26).

14:10 CET - Our first final of the day, which takes place in Abu Dhabi, between Elena Rybakina (24) and Daria Kasatkina (26) is now underway.

09:30 CET - The first final of the day comes in Abu Dhabi, with top seed Elena Rybakina (24) taking on world number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26).

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Sunday’s tennis action!

Tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj have all reached the final stage, as many of the world’s top players look to secure their first title of the year.