Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz looking to set up semi, Muchova and Sabalenka march on

On the first day of the quarter-finals at the French Open, Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) will be playing to set up a blockbuster clash with one another. Already today, Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Karolina Muchova (26) won their respective quarters to set up a semi-final meeting. We'll bring you updates and highlights from the action here.

14:50 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has set up a semi-final meeting with Muchova after defeating Elina Svitolina (28) 6-4, 6-4.

12:55 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) is the first woman through to the semi-finals, with the Czech player beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31) 7-5, 6-2. She's dropped just one set at this tournament.

11:13 CET - It's going to be a bumper day of tennis, that's for sure. Play is underway with the first of the women's quarters between Karolina Muchova (26) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31). Later on, Elina Svitolina (28) meets Aryna Sabalenka (25).

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic (36) will play Karen Khachanov (27) in the early afternoon followed, in the evening, by a blockbuster clash between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (24).

Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker for updates throughout the day.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first French Open quarter-finals, which feature arguably the tournament's most exciting clashes yet.