Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz looking to set up semi, Muchova and Sabalenka march on

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz looking to set up semi, Muchova and Sabalenka march on
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz looking to set up semi, Muchova and Sabalenka march on
Next up for Djokovic is Khachanov
Next up for Djokovic is Khachanov
Reuters
On the first day of the quarter-finals at the French Open, Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) will be playing to set up a blockbuster clash with one another. Already today, Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Karolina Muchova (26) won their respective quarters to set up a semi-final meeting. We'll bring you updates and highlights from the action here.

14:50 CET -  Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has set up a semi-final meeting with Muchova after defeating Elina Svitolina (28) 6-4, 6-4.

12:55 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) is the first woman through to the semi-finals, with the Czech player beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31) 7-5, 6-2. She's dropped just one set at this tournament. 

11:13 CET - It's going to be a bumper day of tennis, that's for sure. Play is underway with the first of the women's quarters between Karolina Muchova (26) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31). Later on, Elina Svitolina (28) meets Aryna Sabalenka (25).

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic (36) will play Karen Khachanov (27) in the early afternoon followed, in the evening, by a blockbuster clash between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (24).

Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker for updates throughout the day.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first French Open quarter-finals, which feature arguably the tournament's most exciting clashes yet.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rune wins thriller to reach French Open quarters, Zverev and Swiatek through
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz cruise into quarter-finals as Sabalenka beats Stephens
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek into fourth round after demolition job, Zverev and Jabeur through
Show more
Tennis
Belarusian Sabalenka fanning the flames, says Ukraine's Svitolina after handshake incident
Updated
Karolina Muchova pummels Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to book French Open semi spot
Updated
Belarusian Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Svitolina to reach French Open semi-finals
Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune
Gauff to face Swiatek in French Open quarters after beating Schmiedlova, Tsurenko retires
Updated
Aided by double bounce, Holger Rune battles past Francisco Cerundolo into quarter-finals
Updated
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters
Casper Ruud rumbles into French Open quarter-finals after beating Nicolas Jarry
Ons Jabeur swats aside Bernarda Pera to move into French Open quarter-finals
Most Read
Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis sniffing around stars with Benzema and Messi in their sights
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune