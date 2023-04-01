Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz one step away from Wimbledon final

The women's final is all set up as of yesterday, the men follow today as the last four are set to battle it out today with hopes of reaching the pinnacle of the London Grand Slam. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the English capital today on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:12 CET - World number two Novak Djokovic (36) is aiming to collect his eighth Wimbledon title, the current champion takes on rising youngster Jannik Sinner (21) who is enjoying his farthest run in the Grand Slam.

Following them will be first-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (20) playing his first Wimbledon semi-final against Daniil Medvedev (27), the world number three missed out on last year's edition due to the ban on Russian players and will be looking to leave a lasting impression this time round.

