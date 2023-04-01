Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Dimitrov in Paris Masters final, Pegula wins in Cancun semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Dimitrov in Paris Masters final, Pegula wins in Cancun semis
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Dimitrov in Paris Masters final, Pegula wins in Cancun semis
Djokovic faces Dimitrov in the Paris Masters' final
Djokovic faces Dimitrov in the Paris Masters' final
Reuters
Today we will bring you the final of the Masters final in France as well as the start in Metz of another ATP French tournament. Importantly as well, the WTA Finals winner will be announced today, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:39 CET - Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Paris Masters, while Jessica Pegula defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in the semis of the WTA Finals.

The American will have to wait on the resumption of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek's interrupted match to know who her rival will be.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Rublev to make Paris final, Pegula sees off Gauff
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Rune in Paris, Sabalenka beats Rybakina in WTA Finals
Tennis Tracker: WTA Finals edge towards semis, Djokovic moves into Paris quarters
Show more
Tennis
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final
Top seed Sabalenka knocks Rybakina out of WTA Finals in windy Cancun
Stefanos Tsitsipas marches into Paris semi-finals as Djokovic sees off Rune
WTA concedes Finals 'not a perfect event' after player complaints
Djokovic battles back to beat Griekspoor and advance to Paris quarter-finals
Sabalenka vs Rybakina WTA Finals suspended until Friday due to rain
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool go to Luton Town while Fiorentina host Juventus
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Rashford night out after derby defeat 'unacceptable' for Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings