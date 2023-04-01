Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Dimitrov in Paris Masters final, Pegula wins in Cancun semis

Today we will bring you the final of the Masters final in France as well as the start in Metz of another ATP French tournament. Importantly as well, the WTA Finals winner will be announced today, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:39 CET - Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Paris Masters, while Jessica Pegula defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in the semis of the WTA Finals.

The American will have to wait on the resumption of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek's interrupted match to know who her rival will be.