Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Fritz face off for semi-finals spot

Djokovic last won the US Open in 2018
Reuters
The focus is slowly switching to the quarter-finals as matters are getting pretty serious now in this US Open, a few surprising upsets, an American to finally win it? Experience vs young and fresh talent, it is all in New York this year! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

7:44 CET - After almost five hours, Alexander Zverev (26) managed to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open after defeating Jannik Sinner (22) in a mouth-watering clash, triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 setting up a clash with Carlos Alcaraz (20).

6:56 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) and Ben Shelton (20) will represent more than American tennis when they meet on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday - they will be inspiring the next generation of Black players, retired American James Blake told Reuters.

The showdown between the duo marks the first time in 15 years - since Blake played Donald Young in the 2008 first round - that two Black American men will face off in the world's largest tennis venue.

"If I see them just competing hard then I'll definitely be extremely proud of the moment that's come," said ESPN tennis analyst Blake.

Read the full story here.

6:34 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) dispatched the last Briton Jack Draper (21) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the US Open quarter-finals and then go back to the drawing board to figure out a way to clear the next hurdle.

Getting to the last eight is nothing new for the Russian, who has now made it to the quarters of a Grand Slam nine times but on each occasion so far that is where his journey has ended.

Read the full story here.

5:40 CET - It took world number three Daniil Medvedev almost three hours to confirm his quarter-final place as he rallied against Alex de Minaur to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

In other overnight action, a much simpler contest saw Aryna Sabalenka comfortably get past Daria Kasatkina in just over an hour to reach the final eight. Triumphing with a 6-1, 6-3 match.

Later on this evening we will witness an exciting clash between three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic and American favourite Taylor Fritz who will fight it off for a place in the final four. Another driven local force is in the women's draw as Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko in hopes of reaching the semi-finals as well.

