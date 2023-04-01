Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Fritz face off for semi-finals spot

7:44 CET - After almost five hours, Alexander Zverev (26) managed to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open after defeating Jannik Sinner (22) in a mouth-watering clash, triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 setting up a clash with Carlos Alcaraz (20).
6:56 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) and Ben Shelton (20) will represent more than American tennis when they meet on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday - they will be inspiring the next generation of Black players, retired American James Blake told Reuters.
The showdown between the duo marks the first time in 15 years - since Blake played Donald Young in the 2008 first round - that two Black American men will face off in the world's largest tennis venue.
"If I see them just competing hard then I'll definitely be extremely proud of the moment that's come," said ESPN tennis analyst Blake.
6:34 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) dispatched the last Briton Jack Draper (21) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the US Open quarter-finals and then go back to the drawing board to figure out a way to clear the next hurdle.
Getting to the last eight is nothing new for the Russian, who has now made it to the quarters of a Grand Slam nine times but on each occasion so far that is where his journey has ended.
5:40 CET - It took world number three Daniil Medvedev almost three hours to confirm his quarter-final place as he rallied against Alex de Minaur to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
In other overnight action, a much simpler contest saw Aryna Sabalenka comfortably get past Daria Kasatkina in just over an hour to reach the final eight. Triumphing with a 6-1, 6-3 match.
Later on this evening we will witness an exciting clash between three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic and American favourite Taylor Fritz who will fight it off for a place in the final four. Another driven local force is in the women's draw as Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko in hopes of reaching the semi-finals as well.