Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Fritz facing off, Gauff into semis

The focus has shifted to the quarter-finals as matters are getting pretty serious now in this US Open. There have been plenty of upsets, thumpings and loads of drama - it's all happening in New York this year! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Tennis Tracker.

21:25 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has made it two sets from two to lead 6-1, 6-4. Can Taylor Fritz (25) turn this around? It’s going to take something special from the American if so.

20:40 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) closed out the first set against Taylor Fritz (25) without much trouble. It ended 6-1 to the Serb.

20:38 CET - You can catch up on all the highlights from Coco Gauff's (19) quarter-final defeat of Jelena Ostapenko (26) below.

19:51 CET - Take a listen to Coco Gauff's (19) comments after reaching the semi-finals at the US Open below.

19:48 CET - The first men's quarter-final between Novak Djokovic (36) and Taylor Fritz (25) is about to get underway!

19:22 CET - Well, she took a little longer in the second set than the first but Coco Gauff (19) has won her quarter-final over Jelena Ostapenko (26) quite comfortably, winning 6-0, 6-2 in a little over one hour.

18:42 CET - Coco Gauff (19) absolutely breezed through the first set against Jelena Ostapenko (26), winning 6-0 in no time at all. She's got the semis firmly in her sights!

17:57 CET - Well, it feels like we've been waiting all day for it but it's finally getting close to quarter-final time!

The action starts with Coco Gauff (19) taking on Jelena Ostapenko (26) in the first women’s quarter-final before Novak Djokovic (36) faces off against Taylor Fritz (25) in the first men’s clash of the final eight.

There’s plenty more to come after that overnight as well. It's business time in New York City!

7:44 CET - After almost five hours, Alexander Zverev (26) managed to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open after defeating Jannik Sinner (22) in a mouth-watering clash, triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 setting up a clash with Carlos Alcaraz (20).

6:56 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) and Ben Shelton (20) will represent more than American tennis when they meet on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday - they will be inspiring the next generation of Black players, retired American James Blake told Reuters.

The showdown between the duo marks the first time in 15 years - since Blake played Donald Young in the 2008 first round - that two Black American men will face off in the world's largest tennis venue.

"If I see them just competing hard then I'll definitely be extremely proud of the moment that's come," said ESPN tennis analyst Blake.

6:34 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) dispatched the last Briton Jack Draper (21) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the US Open quarter-finals and then go back to the drawing board to figure out a way to clear the next hurdle.

Getting to the last eight is nothing new for the Russian, who has now made it to the quarters of a Grand Slam nine times but on each occasion so far that is where his journey has ended.

5:40 CET - It took world number three Daniil Medvedev almost three hours to confirm his quarter-final place as he rallied against Alex de Minaur to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

In other overnight action, a much simpler contest saw Aryna Sabalenka comfortably get past Daria Kasatkina in just over an hour to reach the final eight. Triumphing with a 6-1, 6-3 match.

Later on this evening we will witness an exciting clash between three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic and American favourite Taylor Fritz who will fight it off for a place in the final four. Another driven local force is in the women's draw as Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko in hopes of reaching the semi-finals as well.