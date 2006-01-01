Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Pegula in action after top seeds sail through in China

Djokovic is in action this afternoon

It's a jam-packed day of action at the ATP and WTA tournaments in Shanghai and Wuhan, with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Novak Djokovic (37) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all taking to the court.

11:36 CET - Tomas Machac (23) has booked his spot in the quarter-finals after a shock 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over 11th seed Tommy Paul (27).

There have also been surprising three-set victories for Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Magdalena Frech (26) in Wuhan, defeating seeds Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Emma Navarro (23) respectively.

10:17 CET - Third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) and world number five Daniil Medvedev (28) are safely through to the quarter-finals in Shanghai after straight-set victories over Gael Monfils (38) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) respectively.

Meanwhile, at the WTA event in Wuhan, Coco Gauff (20) - fresh from her title win in Beijing last week - proved too strong for Viktoriya Tomova (29), with the American fourth seed winning 6-1, 6-2.

08:50 CET - World number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) has kicked off her tournament in Wuhan with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Katerina Siniakova (28).

08:34 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) is through to the quarter-finals in Shanghai after a typically impressive 6-4, 7-6(1) victory over talented American Ben Shelton (22).

Meanwhile, in Wuhan, seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) has been knocked out by Hailey Baptiste (22), with the American winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina (27), Yulia Putintseva (29) and Magda Linette (32) also progressed to the next round in China.

Check out the full schedule in Shanghai here and the full schedule in Wuhan here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!