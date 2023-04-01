Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Rublev eye semi-finals in Paris, Swiatek and Jabeur clash

Djokovic takes on Rune today
Reuters
The Paris Masters are transitioning to the quarter-finals where top seeds will be starting to feel they can go all the way while in Cancun the WTA Finals continue. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:42 CET - Starting with the French capital where world number one Novak Djokovic clashes with Holger Rune.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Karen Khachanov while Andrey Rublev faces Alex de Minaur. All aiming for a semi-final spot, as well as Hubert Hurkacz who will kick the day off with his match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Later on tonight, world number two Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur in Cancun while Coco Gauff clashes with Marketa Vondrousova.

Bringing you some overnight updates as well, Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 while the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elea Rybakina was suspended due to rain and will be resumed later today.

