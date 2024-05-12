Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka looking to move into fourth round in Rome

Can Djokovic keep his quest to reign supreme in Rome on track?

We're on the verge of the second week of the Italian Open, and Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are among those playing today for the right to remain in Rome for it.

11:23 CET - Today's play has just begun, with women's fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28) the first big name in action, taking on Anhelina Kalinina (27).

Today's main events are Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alejandro Tabilo (26) at around 14:00 CET and Dayana Yastremska (23) vs Aryna Sabalenka (26) at around 12:30 CET.

They're just a few of various top players taking to the court in the Italian capital in the coming hours.

08:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

The action in Rome will get underway in just over two hours.