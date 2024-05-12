Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka looking to move into fourth round in Rome

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka looking to move into fourth round in Rome

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka looking to move into fourth round in Rome

Can Djokovic keep his quest to reign supreme in Rome on track?
Can Djokovic keep his quest to reign supreme in Rome on track?Reuters, Flashscore
We're on the verge of the second week of the Italian Open, and Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are among those playing today for the right to remain in Rome for it.

11:23 CET - Today's play has just begun, with women's fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28) the first big name in action, taking on Anhelina Kalinina (27). 

Today's main events are Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alejandro Tabilo (26) at around 14:00 CET and Dayana Yastremska (23) vs Aryna Sabalenka (26) at around 12:30 CET.

They're just a few of various top players taking to the court in the Italian capital in the coming hours. 

08:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

The action in Rome will get underway in just over two hours.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Updated
Swiatek battles past Putintseva to set up fourth-round clash with Kerber in Rome
Updated
Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Gauff move into fourth round in Rome, Nadal dumped out
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Ons Jabeur's troubles continue with early exit in Rome to Sofia Kenin
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka advance in Rome, Paolini beaten by Sherif
Most Read
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Football Tracker: Lazio hosting Empoli in key clash for both ends of Serie A
PSG expected to sack Luis Enrique and target Juventus-linked Thiago Motta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings