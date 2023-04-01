Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka march on, Alcaraz on court with Tsitsipas

On the first day of the quarter-finals at the French Open, Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are playing to set up a blockbuster clash with one another. Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Karolina Muchova (26) won their respective quarters to set up a semi-final meeting. We'll bring you updates and highlights from the action here.

21:09 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) wasn't at his very best this afternoon in his quarter-final victory over Karen Khachanov (27) but he got there in the end.

After the match, he said, "I will analyse my game from today with my team, and be better prepared for the next one. Because I definitely need to have a better start in the semis."

18:56 CET - He didn't have things all his own way, but Novak Djokovic (36) has made it through to the French Open semi-finals, beating Karen Khachanov (27) 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The Serb struggled in the first two sets, but was at his mesmerising, unmatchable best after that.

18:12 CET - Aryna Sabalenka's (25) win over Elina Svitolina (28) has been somewhat overshadowed by the rather expected handshake drama that followed the match.

Ukraine's Svitolina accused Belarusian Sabalenka of adding fuel to the fire by standing at the net waiting for a handshake she knew would never happen. Sabalenka, for her part, has denied supporting the war and her country's president in the wake of the event.

14:50 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has set up a semi-final meeting with Muchova after defeating Elina Svitolina (28) 6-4, 6-4.

12:55 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) is the first woman through to the semi-finals, with the Czech player beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31) 7-5, 6-2. She's dropped just one set at this tournament.

11:13 CET - It's going to be a bumper day of tennis, that's for sure. Play is underway with the first of the women's quarters between Karolina Muchova (26) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31). Later on, Elina Svitolina (28) meets Aryna Sabalenka (25).

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic (36) will play Karen Khachanov (27) in the early afternoon followed, in the evening, by a blockbuster clash between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (24).

Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker for updates throughout the day.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first French Open quarter-finals, which feature arguably the tournament's most exciting clashes yet.