Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner clash in Turin while Tsitsipas retires against Rune

Djokovic faces Sinner tonight
Djokovic faces Sinner tonight
Reuters
It's another day of exciting Tennis action and the spotlight will be on the top seeds as they appear in Turin for the ATP Finals, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:14 CET - Hear from Tsitsipas now after he was forced to withdraw from his game with Rune.

Stefanos Tsitsipas post-match interview
Flashscore

15:02 CET - Just three games into their group game, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been forced to retire against Holger Rune, gifting the Dane a valuable win in Turin.

5:41 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic clashes with Jannik Sinner after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ clash with Holger Rune as the ATP Finals continue in Turin.

Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
Updated
Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals
Medvedev tops Rublev, Zverev overcomes Alcaraz at ATP Finals
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match as recovery continues
Zverev battles from set down to beat Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Czech doubles powerhouse Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova part ways
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Canada defeat Italy to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time
