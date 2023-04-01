Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner clash in Turin while Tsitsipas retires against Rune

It's another day of exciting Tennis action and the spotlight will be on the top seeds as they appear in Turin for the ATP Finals, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:14 CET - Hear from Tsitsipas now after he was forced to withdraw from his game with Rune.

Stefanos Tsitsipas post-match interview Flashscore

15:02 CET - Just three games into their group game, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been forced to retire against Holger Rune, gifting the Dane a valuable win in Turin.

5:41 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic clashes with Jannik Sinner after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ clash with Holger Rune as the ATP Finals continue in Turin.