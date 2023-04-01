Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner to face off as Serbia take on Italy in Davis Cup semi

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner to face off as Serbia take on Italy in Davis Cup semi

Djokovic will be looking to take Serbia through to the final

Australia are in the Davis Cup final, and today, we will find out whether they will be facing Serbia or Italy in the showpiece Sunday event. The Tennis Tracker will keep you updated with the results from all the matches.

11:06 CET - The clash between Serbia and Italy will begin in just under an hour, with Lorenzo Musetti (21) getting proceedings underway against Miomir Kecmanovic (24) as both players look to give their nations a strong start.

07:30 CET - It's Serbia vs Italy in the second Davis Cup semi-final, and that means we are set to see Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22) slug it out for the third time in just under two weeks. Who will be facing Australia in the final on Sunday?