Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Swiatek enter fray at Wimbledon, Andy Murray out of singles

There weren't too many upsets on day one of Wimbledon but we did see some big names pulling out with both Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka unfortunately withdrawing. All eyes will be on ailing veterans Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray today as well as women's number one Iga Swiatek, who also plays her first match.

11:30 CET - Before matches get underway on the outside courts from 12:00 CET, we have some big, if not unsurprising, news from SW19.

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (37) pulled out of the singles competition in what will be his final Wimbledon, his management team said on Tuesday.

He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie (38).

Murray underwent surgery recently to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's team said.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Read more here.

09:00 CET - Welcome to our coverage of the action at Wimbledon on Flashscore. It's the second day and that means plenty of seeds will be playing their first-round matches in another packed day of tennis.

On the women's side today, top seed Iga Swiatek (23), fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25)and fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) will be entering the tournament while over on the men's side, all eyes will be on whether Novak Djokovic (37) and Andy Murray (37) can get through their opening encounters after recently recoving from injuries.

French Open finalist Alexander Zverev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Holger Rune (21) are also hitting the grass.

You can read a preview of the day here. Play starts at 12:00 CET.

Follow the men's tournament here.

Follow the women's tournament here.