Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari loses first set

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari loses first set
Updated
Djokovic is targeting a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.
Reuters, Flashscore
It’s the start of the second round at this year’s Australian Open, and a number of the world’s best players in both the men’s and women’s draw are hoping to seal their progression to the next stage of the tournament.

14:10 CET - Despite a spirited performance from Alexei Popyrin (24) and a desperately close third set, Novak Djokovic digs deep to outlast the Australian 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

The 10-time champion faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) in the third round after the Argentine beat Gael Monfils earlier in the day. 

13:00 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) recovers from losing the opening set to battle past the challenge of Jordan Thompson, winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6

11:45 CET - World number five Andrey Rublev (26) moves into the third round after an impressive straight-sets win over 35th-ranked Christopher Eubanks

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic (36) has taken the opening set against Alexei Popyrin, while Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is two sets to one up on Australian Jordan Thompson

You can follow all the live scores here

10:50 CET - On the men's side, Tomas Machac (23) has just sealed arguably the biggest win of his career, defeating 17th seed Frances Tiafoe in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-6. 

10:35 CET - Reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) continues her smooth progression through the draw with another convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over rising star Brenda Fruhvirtova

10:00 CET - Having produced a brilliant performance in the opening round to knock out two-time champion Naomi Osaka, 19th seed Caroline Garcia (30) is sent packing from the tournament after losing 4-6, 6-7 to Poland's Magdalena Frech.

09:45 CET - American Ben Shelton (21) has booked his spot in the next round after battling past home favourite Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6

08:40 CET - Two more of the men's top seeds are through to the third round, as 12th-ranked Taylor Fritz (26) eased past Hugo Gaston 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 and last year's semi-finalist Karen Khachanov (27) overcame Aleksandar Kovacevic in four competitive sets

07:30 CET - On the women's side of the draw, sixth seed Ons Jabeur (29) has been stunned by the incredibly talented Mirra Andreeva (16) 6-0, 6-2. There was no such trouble for U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff (19) though, with the American cruising past Caroline Dolehide 7-6, 6-2

07:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open! Today marks the start of the second round, with plenty of the top seeds in both the men’s and women’s draw in action. 

Play has been underway for just over six hours in Melbourne, and there have already been comfortable wins for world number four Jannik Sinner (22) who beat Jesper De Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, as well as home hope Alex de Minaur (22), with the Australian easing past Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-0, 6-3

