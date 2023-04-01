Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Kvitova wins under Centre Court lights

Top seeds are now one step closer to the more serious action as the second round takes place in day three of Wimbledon as well as a few postponed matches, big names also take to court as the All England gets filled with mouth-watering action all across. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from London here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:59 CET - Play has come to an end at Wimbledon on Wednesday with quite a remarkable battle between Laslo Djere (28) and Maxime Cressy (26). The pair played out four sets under the lights on Court One, with each set going to a tie-break and it was Djere who battled through to the next round.

23:07 CET - Play has finished for the day on Centre Court as former two-time champion Petra Kvitova (33) has beaten Jasmine Paolini (27) in three sets 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

21:57 CET - As darkness creeps over Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner (21) - a potential dark horse in this tournament - has won his second round match against Diego Schwartzman (30) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

That looks like the final result from the outside courts as players will come back tomorrow to finish their matches due to bad light. Play on Centre Court does continue.

21:39 CET - Back in the women's draw, Madison Keys (28) has started where she left off at Eastbourne, beating British wildcard Sonay Kartal (21) 6-0, 6-3. Elsewhere, young gun Mirra Andreeva (16), who has had a breakthrough year on tour so far, has battled past Xiyu Wang (22) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

21:10 CET - After a match that has spanned two days, Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has finally seen the back of 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem (29) in five sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in three hours and 57 minutes. Ben Shelton (20) has also won a five-setter over Taro Daniel (30). Adrian Mannarino (35), Chris Eubanks (27) and Ilya Ivashka (29) are others to make it into the next round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will now face Andy Murray in the next round Reuters

20:37 CET - Despite a valiant battle from Jordan Thompson (28), Novak Djokovic (36) advances past the Australian 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 in bruising fashion on Centre Court.

20:23 CET - 2022 quarter-finalist and the woman who ended Iga Swiatek's (22) dominant run last year, Alize Cornet (33) is through to the next round after defeating Nao Hibino (28) 6-2, 6-2 in 62 minutes. The victory sets up a tie against last year's champion Elena Rybakina (24).

19:59 CET - Holger Rune (20) made light work of wildcard George Loffhagen (22) winning their encounter 7-6, 6-3, 6-2. Catch up with that game here - there were also first round wins for seed Denis Shapovalov (24), but in the women's draw, there was a big shock as 18th seed Karolina Pliskova (31) - a former Wimbledon finalist and world number one - was defeated by qualifier Natalija Stevanovic (28) in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

19:21 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has had his say on the two protests from the group Just Stop Oil on Court 18 during Wednesday's play.

The Bulgarian, who was on court when it happened felt security is adeqaute at Wimbledon for the players.

Back on court, former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (27) held off Britian's Heather Watson (31) to advance in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

19:09 CET - It's been a good day for US tennis fans and it has got better with Tommy Paul (26) getting past Shintaro Mochizuki (20) 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a second round clash with 2016 finalist Milos Raonic (32).

18:39 CET - Anastasia Potapova (22), the 22nd seed, needed just 75 minutes to see off Switzerland's Celine Naef (18) 6-3, 6-3 to set up a clash agains qualifier Kaja Juvan (22).

18:20 CET - A shock on the outside courts as 20th seed Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) has been defeated in five sets 2-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 by Russian Roman Safiullin (25). Elsewhere, someting to cheer for the home crowd as wildcard Katie Boulter (26) is through to the next round after defeating Daria Saville (29) 7-6, 6-2.

18:08 CET - A straight-set 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory for Frances Tiafoe (25) over Yibing Wu (26) sees the American into the second round, whilst Jelena Ostapenko (26) eased past Greet Minnen (25) 6-1, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe volleys during his match with Yibing Wu Reuters

17:44 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) needed just 20 minutes on court to finish off his win over Yannick Hanfmann (31) - one of the games carried over from yesterday - with the American advancing in five sets 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Elsewhere on Centre Court, there was no problems for top seed Iga Swiatek (22), who eased past Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-2, 6-0.

17:28 CET - Despite putting up a good fight in the first set, Arthur Fery (20) could not match Daniil Medvedev's (27) quality and experience as the local wildcard lost to the world number three in just over two hours, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

17:08 CET - World number eight Maria Sakkari (27) suffered yet another early exit as she lost her first Wimbledon match to Marta Kostyuk (21). The Ukrainian fought back with resilience winning 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk celebrates her victory Reuters

17:03 CET - Jiri Lehecka (21) progressed to the next round after defeating Sebastian Ofner (27) through three straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

16:59 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) is through to the next round after seeing off Sho Shimabukuro (25) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 as well as a Just Stop Oil protest.

16:33 CET - Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) is the next player into round two after she defeated Camila Osorio (21) 6-3, 6-4. Donna Vekic (27), the 20th seed has set up a clash against Sloane Stephens (30) after she cruised past Shuai Zhang (34) 6-2, 6-3. Jaqueline Cristian (25) and Anett Kontaveit (27) have also advanced.

16:13 CET - Former US Open winner Sloane Stephens (30) has managed to dodge the showers enough to progress through to the second round, seeing off Sweden's Rebecca Peterson (27) 6-2, 6-3. More good news for US fans, as Danielle Collins (29) has beaten Julia Grabher (27) 6-4, 6-4.

16:02 CET - Our first result of the day is in and Daria Kasatkina (26) has eased past Brit Jodie Burrage (24) 6-0, 6-2 on Centre Court.

Daria Kasatkina in action on Centre Court Reuters

Up later, Novak Djokovic (36), who - it is safe to say - has already had a career for the ages. Can he add another Grand Slam to his CV at Wimbledon? But first, world number Iga Swiatek (22).

Novak Djokovic career stats Flashscore, Reuters

15:46 CET - Play back underway on Centre Court and Court One under the roofs, and the outside courts are slowly getting started once more.

15:34 CET - Two protestors briefly halted a match between Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Sho Shimabukuro (25) on Court 18, releasing orange glitter on the court - part of the larger sporting interruptions by the group Just Stop Oil.

A protestor throws glitter on Court 18 Profimedia

15:17 CET - More frustration at Wimbledon, as another shower blows over, interrupting play on all courts.

15:04 CET - The sun is back out at Wimbledon as play resumes on the outside courts. Meanwhile, on Centre Court, David Beckham (48) took time out from overseeing his Inter Miami side's dreadful run of form to take in the action.

David Beckham takes his seat in the royal box Reuters

14:34 CET - No need for the roof on Centre Court and Court One as the rain has stopped, but the covers remain on elsewhere. On Centre, play is about to get going with Britain's Jodie Burrage (24) starting off proceedings against 11th seed Daria Kasatkina (26) - a real test for the home favourite against the Eastbourne finalist.

14:03 CET - After 20 minutes of play, the rain is back with a vengeance - play has been suspended across all the outside courts. But, on Court One, third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) is about to start his tournament against British wildcard Arthur Fery (20).

13:39 CET - A near two-hour delay at Wimbledon due to rain is over as the sun is out and play is set to start across all the outside courts on a busy day of tennis.

12:45 CET - Still nothing to report from Wimbledon, as the covers are still on due to rain. Play will start from 14:00 CET on Court One, so we are guaranteed some tennis later in the afternoon with Centre Court starting 30 minutes later.

12:02 CET - Play should be underway at Wimbledon on the outside courts but the rain that plagued yesterday is back once again. There should be more play throughout the day with sunshine and showers scheduled.

6:17 CET - As he continues his quest for a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic (36) will once again pit his wits against Nick Kyrgios (28) at Wimbledon, with the sidelined Australian serving an advisory role in countryman Jordan Thompson's (29) corner.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Thompson on Wednesday, and though the odds will be heavily stacked in the Serbian's favour, his 70th-ranked opponent has an ace up his sleeve, having consulted with Kyrgios ahead of the second-round clash.

Kyrgios, who pulled out of Wimbledon with a wrist injury, is part of an exclusive club of tennis players with a superior head-to-head record against Djokovic, with the Australian's sole defeat to the world number two coming in last year's final at the All England Club.

"Nick's beaten him a couple of times," Thompson told reporters on Monday.

"He played him in the final and it wasn't an easy match. As much as everyone thinks that Nick doesn't have care in the game, he has a big tennis brain, so it'd be silly of me if I didn't try to pick it...

"I know the odds are firmly against me. But yeah, just get out and enjoy it and just have fun. It's not every day you play Novak at Wimbledon. It could be a dream, or could be a nightmare."

5:15 CET - Novak Djokovic made small progress in his title defence after defeating Pedro Cachin on Monday, the current Wimbledon champion and world number two takes on Australian Jordan Thompson this afternoon. Before him will be world number three Daniil Medvedev facing Arthur Fery. This Grand Slam happens to be the one where the Russian progressed the least in as he attempts to improve that record.

An All-Russian clash wraps up the day as top seed Andrey Rublev clashes with compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

Meanwhile, leading the women’s rankings Iga Swiatek is also one chasing a change in history. The Pole’s journey in London hasn’t been the best when compared to her US Open Roland Garros titles, she is on a quest to advance farther than she would as she takes on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the early afternoon.

Maria Sakkari’s clash with Marta Kostyuk precedes them as the world number eight has made it to four semi-finals this year and will be looking to build on that momentum. Speaking of momentum, French Open semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia faces Yulia Putintseva as the Brazilian has a chance of making history at yet another Grand Slam this year.