Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open after four-hour thriller

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open after four-hour thriller
Djokovic came back after losing the opening set to win the final
Reuters
This youth vs experience between Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) rivalry is shaping up to be one for the books as they have faced each other yet again in the Cincinnati Open final, what probably was their most exciting match so far. Stay tuned as we bring you the highlights, reactions and updates here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:35 CET - It took world number two Novak Djokovic almost four hours and a comeback after losing the first set to produce one of the greatest finals in the Cincinnati Open's history. The Serb prevailed against world number one Carlos Alcaraz after a 7-5 first set to win a couple of dramatic tiebreaks, 7(9)-6(7), 7(7), 6(4)

Djokovic - Alcaraz highlights
Flashscore
Djokovic post-match interview
Flashscore

 

As one North American tour ends, another begins with the US Open approaching quickly. The ATP Winston Salem Open's first round will be taking place today while in WTA action top seed Caroline Garcia plays her first match in Cleveland as the second round begins, the world number seven takes on Linda Fruhvirtova.

Wunderkind Mirra Andreeva faces Tamara Korpatsch, while Sloane Stephens wraps up the day with an All-American clash against Lauren Davis

