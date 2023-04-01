Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open after four-hour thriller

5:35 CET - It took world number two Novak Djokovic almost four hours and a comeback after losing the first set to produce one of the greatest finals in the Cincinnati Open's history. The Serb prevailed against world number one Carlos Alcaraz after a 7-5 first set to win a couple of dramatic tiebreaks, 7(9)-6(7), 7(7), 6(4).
As one North American tour ends, another begins with the US Open approaching quickly. The ATP Winston Salem Open's first round will be taking place today while in WTA action top seed Caroline Garcia plays her first match in Cleveland as the second round begins, the world number seven takes on Linda Fruhvirtova.
Wunderkind Mirra Andreeva faces Tamara Korpatsch, while Sloane Stephens wraps up the day with an All-American clash against Lauren Davis.