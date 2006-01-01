Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Murray and Evans beaten

We're fast approaching the business end of proceedings in Paris, with the women's singles semi-finals and the men's singles quarter-finals all taking place today. What's more, Andy Murray (37) continues his quest for Olympic glory in the men's doubles.

21:45 CET - British tennis legend Andy Murray's (37) career has come to an end, after he and his doubles partner Dan Evans (34) suffered an emphatic 2-6, 4-6 defeat to American duo Tommy Paul (27) and Taylor Fritz (26). The three-time Grand Slam winner had tears in his eyes as he bid farewell to the crowd. The Americans are now into the semi-finals of the men's doubles.

21:16 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) survived an injury scare and a 0-4 deficit in the second set to down Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-3, 7-6(3) and move into the semis of the Olympics.

20:02 CET - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has booked his spot in the Olympic semi-finals after an impressive 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 triumph over sixth seed Casper Ruud (25).

19:06 CET - A couple of quarter-final results to bring you from the women's doubles in Paris, with Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) defeating Czech second seeds Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Katerina Siniakova (28) 6-1, 7-5, while Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) battled past Lyudmyla Kichenok (32) and Nadiia Kichenok (32) 6-3, 2-6. 12-10.

16:51 CET - Another man through to the semi-finals in Paris is Lorenzo Musetti (22), with the Italian battling past defending men's singles champion Alexander Zverev (27) 7-5, 7-5 in two competitive sets.

16:39 CET - French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) is through to the Olympic semi-finals in the men's singles at Roland Garros after getting the better of American Tommy Paul (27) 6-3, 7-6(7) in a thrilling contest.

14:01 CET - A HUGE upset at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek (23) loses her first game on the clay in Paris since 2021 in straight sets to Qinwen Zheng (21). The sixth seed won her first-ever game against the Pole at her seventh attempt 6-2, 7-5. Not only is it a great sporting achievement for the Chinese player, it also sees her into the gold medal match at the Games, where she will be guarenteed at least a silver. What a match for Zheng!

Meanwhile in the women's doubles, Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) will play for a medal of some colour after they outlasted Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh (38) and Chia Yi Tsao (20) 1-6, 6-4 14-12 in the final set match-breaker.

Also through to the semi-finals are the Italian pairing of Sara Errani (37) and Jasmine Paolini (28), who breezed past Great Britain's Katie Boulter (28) and Heather Watson (32) 6-3, 6-1.

11:37 CET - Taking place at the Olympics today are the women's semi-finals and men's quarter-finals, as well as plenty of action in the doubles.

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek (23) takes on Qinwen Zheng (21), while Donna Vekic (28) plays surprise package Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29).

In the men's tournament, Tommy Paul (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) meet again after their clash at Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev (27) faces Lorenzo Musetti (22), Casper Ruud (25) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) go head to head, before Novak Djokovic (37) looks to reach the semi-final by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (25).

All eyes will be on Andy Murray (37) and Dan Evans (34) in the men's doubles, with the former looking to prolong his stay in the sport for just a little longer. However, they face a tough test against American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz (26).

It's going to be a great day!

08:55 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play at Roland Garros, there are some notable results to bring you from Washington overnight.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) survived an almighty battle to edge past Kamilla Rakhimova (22) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, while Emma Raducanu (21) continued her encouraging recent form with a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over home favourite Peyton Stearns (22).

Meanwhile, at the ATP tournament, Andrey Rublev (26), Ben Shelton (21) and Jordan Thompson (30) all progressed to the next round.

Check out the full men's schedule at Washington here and the women's schedule here.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!